Woman allegedly raped inside moving bus in Maharashtra

A 21-year-old woman in Pune has alleged that she was raped by an attendant inside a moving private luxury bus while it was on its way to the city from Nagpur. An FIR has been registered at Pune’s Ranjangaon police station.

According to the victim, the woman had boarded the bus in Nagpur on January 6. After the journey began, the attendant came to her seat and told her that it was prebooked and instead asked her to occupy another seat at the rear end. Post midnight, the attendant came to the sear and assaulted her after threatening her.

“The woman was too scared so she did not raise an alarm. After deboarding at Ranjangaon, she spoke about this to a friend who advised her to report the incident to the police. Based on her statements, we have registered a ‘zero FIR’ since the incident happened in Washim District,’ said Shubhangi Kute, Police Sub Inspector, Ranjangaon Police Station.

The FIR has been transferred to Malegaon Police Station in Washim District for further investigation. The woman was sent to Washim for recording her statements and a medical check-up.