Woman allegedly dies after jumping from second floor during Pune spa raid

Police said a few women, some customers and the spa manager were present at the spot when the raid took place.

A woman died on the spot while another person sustained injuries after they allegedly jumped from the second floor of a building when a Pune city police team raided a spa in Viman Nagar for allegedly operating a sex racket on Monday, police said.

Police said the deceased woman had allegedly been lured into a prostitution racket at the spa centre.

The manager of the spa , who had jumped along with her, sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Vimantal police station raided The Roots Spa, located in a building in Viman Nagar area, around 3.30 pm on Monday. A police officer said the raid was carried out after it was confirmed that the spa was being used to conduct a prostitution racket.