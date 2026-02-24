Woman allegedly dies after jumping from second floor during Pune spa raid

Spa manager who jumped with her hospitalised

2 min readFeb 24, 2026 09:57 AM IST
A woman died on the spot while another person sustained injuries after they allegedly jumped from the second floor of a building when a Pune city police team raided a spa in Viman Nagar for allegedly operating a sex racket on Monday, police said.

Police said the deceased woman had allegedly been lured into a prostitution racket at the spa centre.

The manager of the spa , who had jumped along with her, sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Vimantal police station raided The Roots Spa, located in a building in Viman Nagar area, around 3.30 pm on Monday. A police officer said the raid was carried out after it was confirmed that the spa was being used to conduct a prostitution racket.

Police said a few women, some customers and the spa manager were present at the spot when the raid took place. While police action was underway, a woman and the spa manager allegedly jumped from the second floor. Police took them to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Somay Munde confirmed the death of a “victim” woman, who was allegedly lured into the flesh trade at the spot by the sex racketeers. “Four victims were rescued from the spot during the action,” said Munde.

Meanwhile, the process was underway to lodge an offence against the manager and owner of the spa centre under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), the police said

Police said that as per legal procedure, an accidental death report was filed at Vimantal police station in connection with the woman’s death.

