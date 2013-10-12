Woman admitted for abortion dies,probe begins

A 20-YEAR-OLD woman who was pregnant and was brought to a private hospital in Paud for abortion two days ago,died on Friday morning due to complications.

The police said a case of negligence may be registered after a report from the civil surgeon based on the autopsy findings and further inquiry.

As per the information given by Paud police station the woman was in a relationship with a boy.

Inspector Ganesh More of Paud police station said,After the family came to know about the womans pregnancy,they admitted her to a private hospital in Paud on Wednesday.

The police said the woman died on Friday morning following reported complications leading to excessive bleeding. Health officials said she was brought dead at the Paud Rural Hospital.

More said,The autopsy was conducted on Friday evening. The report will be sent to the civil surgeon. A committee will probe and give us a report on whether there was any negligence on the part of the doctor. Based on it,a case will be registered. The police said some people created ruckus outside the rural hospital after she was brought dead.

