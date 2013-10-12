Woman admitted for abortion dies,probe begins

A 20-YEAR-OLD woman who was pregnant and was brought to a private hospital in Paud for abortion two days ago,died on Friday morning due to complications.
The police said a case of negligence may be registered after a report from the civil surgeon based on the autopsy findings and further inquiry.
As per the information given by Paud police station the woman was in a relationship with a boy.
Inspector Ganesh More of Paud police station said,After the family came to know about the womans pregnancy,they admitted her to a private hospital in Paud on Wednesday.
The police said the woman died on Friday morning following reported complications leading to excessive bleeding. Health officials said she was brought dead at the Paud Rural Hospital.
More said,The autopsy was conducted on Friday evening. The report will be sent to the civil surgeon. A committee will probe and give us a report on whether there was any negligence on the part of the doctor. Based on it,a case will be registered. The police said some people created ruckus outside the rural hospital after she was brought dead.
