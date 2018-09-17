Twenty four-year-old woman accuses husband of raping, assaulting her

The woman has alleged that while in Goa, her husband raped her several times and also assaulted her with his hands and feet. (Representational Image) The woman has alleged that while in Goa, her husband raped her several times and also assaulted her with his hands and feet. (Representational Image)

A 24-year-old woman has accused her husband of raping her during and after their honeymoon in Goa between March and September. She has also accused her in-laws of pressing her to get a Fortuner car from her father as dowry.

The woman’s 31-year-old husband, his sister and their father have been booked under sections 498 (A) (subjecting a woman to cruelty), 377 (unnatural sex), 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (provocation) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, soon after marriage, the couple went to Goa for a few days on their honeymoon. The woman has alleged that while in Goa, her husband raped her several times and also assaulted her with his hands and feet.

The woman’s complaint states, “He also clicked my nude pictures on his phone and used them to blackmail me if I complained about the abusive behaviour. Apart from this, my father-in-law and sister-in-law were pressuring me to get a Fortuner car from my father as dowry. They abused my father and brother in the vilest terms.”

