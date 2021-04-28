Woman, 7-year-old son found hanging; cops arrest estranged husband for murder

Police probe into the deaths of a 35-year-old woman and her seven-year-old son, who were found hanging in their house in Patas town near Pune, has revealed that the two were allegedly murdered by the woman’s estranged husband. Police have arrested the man and have also launched a search for his female accomplice.

As per the information given by officials from Yawat police station under Pune Rural jurisdiction, the woman, identified as Leena Sonavane, and her son Om were found hanging from the ceiling of their house on Tuesday morning. Their bodies were found by the woman’s 10-year-old daughter.

Inspector Bhausaheb Patil, in-charge of Yawat police station, said, “While prime facie it seemed like the woman died by suicide, further probe revealed that the woman’s estranged husband was home in the early hours of Tuesday and killed his wife and son over differences from their past. We have arrested the husband, Sachin Sonavane, on charges of murder. We have launched a search for a female accomplice of the man. Probe suggests that he killed his wife and son and later hanged them to make it look like suicide.”

Inspector Patil added, “The couple had been separated for over two years. The man works for a private company in Pune.”