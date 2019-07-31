Woman, 3 kids found hanging in Pune home: Cops arrest husband

Two days after a 28-year-old woman and her three children were found hanging in their rented house, police have arrested her husband on charges of murder and sexual abuse of two daughters. The preliminary autopsy report has revealed that the two girls — aged nine and seven — were sexually abused.

Police on Sunday had said they suspected the woman to have killed the two daughters and one son and later committed suicide by hanging herself. Based on the statement of the husband, police had said he was not in the house when the woman took the extreme step.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Smita Patil said, “The husband has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse of the two daughters. He has also been booked for murder.”