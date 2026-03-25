Woman, 3 children injured after explosion in septic tank of Baramati public toilet

A woman and three children were injured when the septic tank of a public toilet at Baramati in Pune district exploded on Monday, leaking accumulated gases, the police said.

An explosion with a loud noise was reported in the septic tank of the toilet in the town’s Sathe Nagar area around 9 pm.

“Our initial probe points to this being a case of explosion of accumulated gases in the septic tank, either due to excess pressure, lack of cleaning and maintenance, or some other external factor,” said Inspector Shrishail Chiwadshetty, in charge of the Baramati city police station.

Chiwadshetty said the four injured people were being treated at a local hospital and that their condition was stable.