Woman, 3 children injured after explosion in septic tank of Baramati public toilet

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A woman and three children were injured when the septic tank of a public toilet at Baramati in Pune district exploded on Monday, leaking accumulated gases, the police said.
An explosion with a loud noise was reported in the septic tank of the toilet in the town’s Sathe Nagar area around 9 pm.
“Our initial probe points to this being a case of explosion of accumulated gases in the septic tank, either due to excess pressure, lack of cleaning and maintenance, or some other external factor,” said Inspector Shrishail Chiwadshetty, in charge of the Baramati city police station.
Chiwadshetty said the four injured people were being treated at a local hospital and that their condition was stable.
While the police identified the injured children as Jay Ajay Kharat, 12, Aryan Ajay Kharat, 10, and Shaurya Sachin Gaikwad, 12—all residents of Sathe Nagar—they have yet to identify the injured woman.
Chiwadshetty added, “We have sought a report from the Baramati municipal council on the causes of the incident. Based on their findings, further legal courses of action will be decided.”
NCP (SP) leader Yugendra Pawar visited the explosion site and the injured people in the hospital on Tuesday. He wrote on X that he would discuss with the municipal council administration how to ensure such incidents do not happen in the future.
“The administration must not compromise in any way on the regular inspection of public toilets, strict adherence to safety standards, and maintenance. Moreover, it is the need of the hour for the administration to remain more vigilant for the safety of the city’s citizens. Furthermore, creating safe, clean, and reliable public facilities is the responsibility of the local administration. Therefore, I also expressed the expectation that lessons will be learned from such incidents, and more responsible steps will be taken in the future,” he further wrote in Marathi on X.