Within 24 hours, cases surge by more than 1,000 in Pune district

District health authorities have stepped up testing and as many as 22,081 samples were tested on Wednesday. (Representational)

New Covid-19 infections in Pune district rose to 4,745 on Wednesday, over a thousand more than the tally a day before, which was 3,574.

Pune District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh told The Indian Express that the administration has intensified testing and contact tracing measures. “As part of our contact tracing measures, we are detecting several persons who are asymptomatic but have tested positive for coronavirus infection,” said Dr Deshmukh .

District health authorities have stepped up testing and as many as 22,081 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Pune circle has registered the highest numbers, said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer. Pune circle has reported the highest number of cases, at 5,268, followed by Mumbai circle at 4,811 and Nashik circle at 4,017, according to state Health Department data.

Dr Deshmukh said house-to-house surveys in Pune Rural were being conducted to identify patients. “We are trying to trace as many as 20 contacts of high-risk and Covid positive patients. So far, the ratio is 1:12 – for every Covid positive patient, we are able to trace and test 12 contacts of that person,” said Dr Deshmukh.

In Pune Municipal Corporation, health authorities said a total of 11,230 samples were tested on Wednesday. They said 2,587 persons tested positive, of which 573 were reports of positive cases that were received from laboratories in the last two days. A total of 1,248 new cases were detected from areas in PCMC and 910 from Pune cantonment and rural areas.

In the city, there are presently a total of 15,032 active cases of coronavirus infection. At Sassoon General Hospital, authorities said that testing of samples has been stepped up.

Several private hospitals have been asked to increase bed strength.

Ram Bangad, founder of Raktache Naate Trust that encourages people to donate blood, said that daily, they have been getting 50-100 calls for blood plasma. “We are urging citizens who have tested positive earlier and have now registered for vaccination to first donate plasma and then get the vaccine shot,” said Bangad.

Meanwhile, Pune district registered a total of 22,339 vaccine beneficiaries, of which 12,915 received Covishield and 9,424 got the Covaxin vaccine dose.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.