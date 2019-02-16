With tributes, Pune mourns Pulwama terror attack

Political events were called off, official meetings cancelled, and several scheduled cultural and other programmes put off as citizens mourned Thursday’s terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and participated in a string of condolence meetings organised through the city.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was supposed to be in Baramati Friday morning at a function of the Social Justice department, had cancelled his visit on Thursday night itself. The event, where NCP chief Sharad Pawar was also supposed to be present, was itself cancelled later. The event, organised to publicise the benefits of the Vayoshree scheme for senior citizens, was keenly awaited for the political significance of Fadnavis and Pawar sharing the stage together.

Women and Child Development Minister in the Maharashtra government, Pankaja Munde, was also in the city to participate in the inauguration of a working women’s hostel. That event too was cancelled, and a condolence meeting was organised in its place.

The state culture department had organised a Tamasha Mahotsav at Wagholi from February 14 to 18. That has now been deferred. The Vithabai Narayangaokar Jeevan Gaurav Award ceremony was also put off. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had planned cultural as well as sports functions as part of celebrations to mark its foundation day. Mayor Mukta

Tilak declared that all the scheduled functions of PMC, to mark its foundation day, have been cancelled.

The political parties gearing up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections also decided to cancel all their functions and meetings. Instead, political leaders held condolence meetings.

City BJP MP Anil Shirole organised a public meeting at Balgandharva Rang Mandir Chowk to condole the death of the CRPF personnel. BJP leader and aspiring candidate for forthcoming elections, Murlidhar Mohol, held a meeting at Shivaji Maharaj statue in Kothrud to mourn the death of the CRPF personnel. BJP corporator Prassana Jagtap organised a condolence meeting at Hingane Khurd bus stop on Sinhagad Road. The city BJP unit, led by chief Yogesh Gogawale, protested by holding a meet near Abhinav College on Tilak Road.

City NCP chief Chetan Tupe and party workers paid homage to the CRPF personnel near Shaniwar Wada.

The Shiv Sena held a protest at the Alka Talkies junction. Senior party leaders Chandrakant Mokate, Mahadeo Babar, along with Sena activists, participated in the meeting.

Congress leaders also held condolence meetings in various parts of city. City Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe and other leaders, including Abhay Chhajed and Mohan Joshi, participated in a condolence event organised in Kalyaninagar. They lit candles and also carried placards condemning the attack.

The Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad members gathered at Goodluck Chowk in Deccan to pay homage to the slain CRPF personnel and condemn Pakistan for allegedly supporting terrorism.

Students from the northeast and local residents held a condolence meet at Narayan Peth and lit candles. Representatives of all Ganesh Mandals met near Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandir to condole the death of the paramilitary personnel.

Lonavala: Man held for ‘raising pro-Pakistan slogans’

Rural Police has booked a 39-year-old man, who works as a travelling ticket examiner with the Indian Railways, for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Lonavala, about 65 km from Pune, on Friday morning. The man, identified as Upendrakumar Virbahadur Singh, has been booked under Section 153b of the Indian Penal Code. Central Railway has suspended Singh from service and CR officials said “he appears to be mentally unstable”. As per information obtained from Lonavala police station, at about 11 am on Friday, members of various social organisations had organised a meeting to protest the suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in south Kashmir, in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed. While the event was on at Shivaji Chowk, Singh allegedly started raising ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans. “… The startled protesters …. started to physically assault him. The police intervened… and he was taken to the police station,” said a police personnel. Additional Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Sandip Jadhav, said, “In the questioning that we could conduct so far, it appears that he may be mentally unstable. But this needs further investigation… we will conduct a medical examination of the accused, which will also include a psychological evaluation”. A K Jain, public relations officer of Central Railway, said, “It appears that he is mentally disturbed. We have suspended him from service…”.