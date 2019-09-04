With thousands thronging Ganesh pandals, some roads in central Pune to be shut from Friday

Traffic restrictions, including complete road closures at some points, will be in place in central parts of Pune from September 6, the fifth day of Ganeshotsav, till the last day of the festival.

According to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Deshmukh, the restrictions will be in place from September 6 to September 11, from 5 pm till the time the crowd of visitors subsides. A large number of people from Pune and its surrounding areas visit the Ganesh pandals, located mainly in the central parts of the city, including the Peth areas. The restrictions will not be applicable to emergency and police vehicles.

On these days, Laxmi Road will remain closed from Hamze Khan Chowk to Tilak Chowk. Traffic will be diverted from Dulya Maruti Chowk, Khadiche Maidan and Maharana Pratap Road and Ghorpade Peth. Shivaji Road will remain closed from Gadgil statue to Jedhe Chowk. Commuters coming from Shivajinagar have been advised to take the route from S G Barve Chowk, Jangali Maharaj Road, Alaka Chowk and either Tilak Road or Shastri Road. From Kumbhar Ves Chowk, traffic will be diverted via Pawale Chowk, Sat Toti Chowk and Devaji Baba Chowk.

Bajirao Road will remain closed from Puram Chowk to Appa Balwant Chowk and traffic will be diverted via Kelkar Road.

On Tilak Road, traffic will be closed from MCCIA building till Hirabag Chowk, except for PMPML buses and three-wheeler rickshaws.

Police may also shut these stretches to traffic as and when required, and open alternate routes: Sinhagad Garage to Hirabag Chowk, Jawalkar Road to Hirabag Chowk, Anant Naik Road to Tilak Road, Sanas Road to Govind Halwai Chowk, Ganj Peth to Vastad Talim and Kohinoor Chowk to Babajan Chowk.

Police also said that some of the connecting bylanes of the main roads will be shut with barricades during this period.

Temporary ‘no-parking’ zones will be created on the following stretches: Mandai to Shanipar Chowk, Bajirao Road to Futka Buruj Chowk and Appa Balwant Chowk to Budhwar Chowk. Additional parking spaces have been made available at following locations: Vimlabai Garware College, H V Desai College, Pulachi Wadi, Puram Chowk to Hotel Vishwa, Daruwala Bridge to Khadiche Maidan, Circus Ground, Volga Chowk to Mitramandal Chowk, Congress Bhavan and Hamalwada Parking.