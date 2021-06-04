Pimpri: With sustained efforts & strict adherence to norms, Roseland Housing Society becomes Covid-free

Maskar said the team played a key role in providing the best possible support to patients and their families. (File Photo)

EARLY IN May, residents of Roseland Housing Society, Pimple Saudagar, one of the largest societies in Pimpri-Chinchwad, were a bundle of nerves as several members had become Covid-positive. Days later, with sustained efforts and strict adherence to Covid-appropriate norms, the Society has declared itself “corona-free” and become the first housing society to do so in the industrial city.

“In early May, we got a real scare when there were 74 active Covid cases in our society on one single day. This month, we don’t have a single case. Those who were in home isolation have completed their period and those in hospital have also returned home,” said Society Chairman Santosh Maskar.

The Covid crisis brought the Society members together. They constituted a Covid Protection Team, set up an eight-bed isolation ward and urged residents to get them themselves tested as soon as they develop any Covid symptom.

“We had set up a testing camp on our society premises. The members were asked to get themselves tested. The response was overwhelming,” said Maskar.

He added: “As cases started rising, the Covid Protection team was tasked with getting members tested, helping them get home isolated, roping in doctors to counsel them and helping the patients get hospitalised. Our team also ensured that patients got oxygen or ventilator beds.”

Maskar said the team played a key role in providing the best possible support to patients and their families.

The Society chairman said the isolation facility helped families with two or three patients. “If a family has one Covid patient, they can manage. But if there are two or three patients and lesser number of rooms in a flat, then it becomes a problem. Our isolation centre came as big boon to our society members. In the facility, we also have three oxygen cylinders in case any patient needs oxygen support. Society members, who are doctors, helped in this task.”

The Covid Protection Team also ensured that no overcrowding takes places in any part of the Society, every member wear mask and maintain social distancing.

Maskar said: “Vegetable, fruits and grocery were made available on the Society premises. We ensured that the purchases were made in an orderly manner.”

Roseland Housing Society has 1,000 flats and over 4,000 residents. Most of the residents are from outside Pune. “Currently, we have 2,500 residents as some have returned to their native place,” he said. Since last year, the Society has so far seen 300 Covid cases. “We have registered three deaths so far. One of them was a 34-year-old resident, while two were elderly citizens,” Maskar added.

Two months ago, the Society vaccinated 270 residents. “We held a vaccination camp for a day. However, after objections by some corporators, we had to shut down the camp.”

The PCMC health department said only after the state gives permission, they would allow residential societies to hold such camps. “We are planning to tie up with private hospitals to get all our members vaccinated,” Maskar said.

On Thursday, the residents held a function to felicitate civic workers. “By felicitating the waste pickers, the Society acknowledged the good deeds of some citizens,” said local corporator Nana Kate.

Kate said the Society has achieved the “corona-free” status as its members strictly followed the Covid norms.