With seven new deaths, toll rises to 127

Seven deaths due to coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, taking the toll in the city to 127.

A total of 99 new cases were detected, with the number of people with the infection rising to 2,300, district health officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar said. He added that within PMC area itself, the number of cases has crossed 2,000.

In one case, a 68-year-old man from Tadiwala Road was brought in dead on May 5 at Sassoon General Hospital. His death, as reported on Wednesday, was due to COVID-19 and respiratory failure. He also had diabetes and hypertension, and was sent from a private hospital, where he had tested positive.

A 75-year-old woman from Tadiwala Road, who was admitted on May 4 at Sassoon, succumbed to the infection on May 6. She had diabetes, hypertension, a kidney ailment and morbid obesity. She, too, was referred from a private hospital, where she had tested positive for the virus.

An 80-year-old man from Indira Nagar, who was admitted on May 3 to KEM hospital, died due to the infection on Wednesday. He had diabetes and hypertension, as well as acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19.

A 69-year-old man from Yerawada, who was admitted on April 30 at Sahyadri hospital in Kothrud, and had diabetes and ischaemic heart disease, died due to COVID-19-related complications on May 6. At Ruby Hall Clinic, a 58-year-old woman from Tadiwala road, admitted on May 3, succumbed to the infection on Tuesday night. She had bronchial asthma, diabetes and hypertension.

In another case, a 67-year-old man from Padmavati, who was admitted on April 27 to Bharati hospital, died on Tuesday night. He had Parkinson’s disease, and pneumonia related to COVID-19.

Two deaths at Pimpri-Chinchwad, both residents of PMC areas

Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded two deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. Both were women with pre-existing illnesses. Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM Hospital, said one woman died early in the morning, and the second later in the day. “One was a 48-year-old, while the other was around 75 years old,” he said.

Dr Wable said one of the women was suffering from anaemia and “acute kidney injury”. “The second had hypertension and blood pressure problems. She died 45 minutes after being admitted,” he said. PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil said since both women where from outside PCMC limits, their deaths would be recorded by the PMC. “One woman was from Yerawada, and the other from Shivajinagar…” he said.

Dr Wable said YCM hospital currenly has 76 patients. “Of these, 70 are asymptomatic, and six have COVID-19 symptoms,” he said. He added that so far, 76 patients have been discharged. “These include children between the age of two and 14, as well as an 85-year-old woman,” he said.

