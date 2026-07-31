With Sept 1 deadline set, Pune riders count on new aggregator rules to curb overcharging

Pune commuters, long troubled by inflated cab and auto fares, may finally get relief as the state government tightens enforcement on ride-hailing platforms. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said Thursday that platform aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido will have to comply with the newly notified aggregator rules and secure their licences by September 1, failing which they could face strict legal action, including suspension of operations.

According to a directive issued by the Transport Department, aggregator companies operating across Maharashtra have been given one month to complete all documentation and procedures required for registration under the Maharashtra Aggregator Policy, 2025, and the recently rolled-out Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2026.

The deadline has come as welcome news for many Pune residents, who have repeatedly complained of being overcharged, particularly during peak hours and rainy weather, when drivers often refuse to accept the fare displayed on the app.

Madhuri Netake, a resident of Karve Nagar and a regular commuter, described the pattern many commuters say they experience almost daily. “Suppose for a certain distance if the fare shown on the app is less than government-approved rates, then the driver insists that they would follow only meter fare. However, during times of surge pricing, suppose in heavy rain or during peak hours if for the same distance the app shows fare more than government-approved fare, then they don’t utter a word about meter compliance. This is completely wrong, and the passenger is at a loss,” she said.

Public awareness

Netake also pointed out that limited public awareness about the aggregator policy has made matters worse. “Not everyone knows the issue of aggregator policy compliance. I’ve seen frequently that passengers quarrel at the end of the trip mostly over payment, and there have been physical assault cases as well,” she added.

The problem isn’t confined to one part of the city. A commuter who shared his experience on Reddit recalled booking a cab to Pune Airport for a 7.7-km ride, which was initially quoted at Rs 274. “After arriving at my location, the driver said he would go by the meter instead, and that the total charge would be Rs 350. Because I was short on time, I had no option, so I avoided arguing and did not cancel the ride. He claimed that it is a Maharashtra government rule to charge Rs 31 per kilometre. I am not aware of the rules and have no clarity on this,” the commuter wrote.

K Manisha, a resident of Nigdi, said drivers frequently negotiate fares over the phone before even starting the trip. “After booking a cab or auto ride through ride-hailing apps, the drivers call and ask what fare is reflecting on the app, and if it’s less, then say that they would only come if the fare is paid as per meter rate or quote a high round-off figure. If we deny, they cancel the ride. So in tight schedules, one has to accept the overcharging,” she said.

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Manisha believes stronger enforcement is the need of the hour. “The announcement is welcome, but authorities should enforce the policy well to stop overcharging by setting strict fare caps, establishing regional transport baseline rates, and penalising unauthorised dynamic pricing,” she said.

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2026, notified on July 15, are designed to plug these loopholes. Under the new framework, the fare approved by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) will serve as the base fare for all rides. Aggregators will be allowed to charge up to 25 per cent below this base fare, while dynamic or surge pricing has been capped at 1.5 times the base fare. The rules also mandate that drivers receive at least 80 per cent of the total fare collected.

As of Friday, the RTA-approved rates in Pune stand at Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 17 per subsequent km for autos, and Rs 37 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 25 per subsequent km for cabs.