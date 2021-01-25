With no clarity on colleges reopening, students trend WAKEUPUDAYSAMANT online

By afternoon, hundreds of such posts had flooded social media, with students demanding that colleges be reopened and also that educational institutes be directed that fees be reduced and they be given time to make the payments. (File)

Even as the school education department is planning to allow students as young as 11-year-olds into classrooms, the announcement by the higher and technical education minister, that his ministry is yet to decide on reopening colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students owing to the COVID-19 crisis, has not gone done well with the students.

Angered over the delay in reopening colleges and demanding that fees be reduced if lectures are online, students on Monday took to social networking site Twitter, starting a new trend, WAKEUPUDAYSAMANT.

One student, Utkarsh Sorte, questioned how long it would take to reopen colleges. “My college didn’t lower the fee. In online classes, we haven’t understood a thing. So, please reduce the college fees and reopen the college,” he tweeted.

A student from Latur, Darshan Bhate, said, “Metros, locals, restaurant, schools, are open. Aren’t the students unsafe there? Open the colleges already we’ve wasted our year in online classes not understanding a thing.”

Another user Abhishek Pandey tweeted, “Most of the states reopened the colleges, only Maharashtra following more and more safety protocols, please stop ruining our career by online education where we learn nothing.”

Another user wrote, “Junior colleges, schools are reopened, yet senior colleges are closed, why? Someone tell me the logic/reason behind it. At least now practicals should be conducted in college.”

By afternoon, hundreds of such posts had flooded social media, with students demanding that colleges be reopened and also that educational institutes be directed that fees be reduced and they be given time to make the payments.

Despite attempts, the minister could not be reached for comment.

