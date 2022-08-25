With new printing machine, SPPU hopes to hand out degree certificates on time

The task of printing degree certificates for the nearly 8 lakh students under the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will become easier as a new printing machine has been acquired by the university to make the process smoother. The new machine inaugurated this week will be able to print 40,000 degree certificates in one day.

In the past, there have been considerable delays in holding the degree convocation ceremony owing to delay in printing of certificates, given the sheer volume of work. The old printing machine had a limited capacity and only 500 papers could be loaded at one go, said Mahesh Kakade, director, examination and evaluation department, SPPU.

There are over 650 affiliated colleges in Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik that are affiliated to SPPU, besides its own departments, which together, have around 8 lakh students who are given marksheets along with degree certificates by the university.

“For this purpose, the university has decided to purchase this machine from the point of view of making the certificate available to all the students in time. The new machine can load 8,000 papers at a time. Besides saving time, the quality of printing will also be better. Also, time will be saved as image processing will be faster,” said Kakade.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr Karbhari Kale said that the idea is to make the examination department more capable in its functioning.