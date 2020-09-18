Pune: With new MCQ format & no model papers to prepare with, SPPU students nervous ahead of final-year exams

In its latest circular, the SPPU administration has clarified that exams would be based on the syllabus completed until March 13. (File)

With barely a few weeks to go before the much-delayed final year/final-term degree examinations are conducted online for the first time at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), students are a nervous lot.

As students will attempt an online multiple choice question (MCQ) format-based examination for the first time, they have several apprehensions. With the university yet to put out a model question paper or question bank, and mock exams scheduled only a couple of days prior to exams, students are baffled on how they are going to prepare for the MCQ format.

“With a completely changed pattern of exams and even the sudden announcement of exam dates, it is very difficult to study. We have a vast portion and taking exams in a MCQ pattern means anything could come from anywhere. Plus, we have not been provided any question bank, we will have to study everything and it will not be easy to cope with every subject so fast. So, we are constantly asking our teachers for guidance and referring to old question papers, hoping that those will be helpful,” said Ayesha Deshmukh, a final-year student of Bachelor of Business Administration student.

Some students said they don’t even have written notes to prepare for the exams. “Our professors never gave us any reading material or notes during the lectures. It was mostly practical based… we had a lot of assignments and projects for learning. So now, even if we want to study, we don’t have material. At least if there was a question bank, we would know the nature of questions to be asked. We are now following up with college authorities for the notes and question bank, if any,” said a final-year student of Fergusson College’s BVoc Media and Communication course.

From coming up with ‘codes’ to accessing question banks of entrance and competitive exams, students have turned to alternate sources to prepare for the exams.

Riddhi Dhand, who is in her final year of B.A. Political Science, complained that it was very difficult to assimilate the study material from the perspective of objective questions (MCQs).

“My solution has been to access material for competitive exams such as NET/SET, civil services examinations and various entrance exams, along with a cursory revision of the texts. The pattern of the exam itself is not that much of an issue, in as much as the lack of clarity on the syllabus,” she said.

In its latest circular, the SPPU administration has clarified that exams would be based on the syllabus completed until March 13.

Some students even termed the entire exercise as a futile one. “The exams that are being conducted won’t distinguish between students who didn’t study at all, and those who did actually study, during these six months. Because the pattern of the exams is such that anyone can crack this so-called examination,” said Rishit Shah, a final-year B.Com student.

