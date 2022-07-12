With more rainfall predicted, water crisis may soon be over

IN A big relief to the residents of Pune, the rain for the past one week has reduced the concern of water crisis as the storage in four dams have increased to 8.7 TMC and more rains have been predicted in the next few days in the catchment area of the dams. The water storage was 8.63 TMC last year on the same day.

The rain had slightly reduced on Saturday but the inflow in the dam continues to be unaffected. The water storage increased by 1 TMC in one day even as the catchment area of Khadakwasla received 17 mm, Panshet 85 mm, Varasgaon received 74 mm and Temghar 74 mm rain in the past 24 hours.

The water storage in four dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar upstream of Mutha river — had gone to 2.5 TMC in the first week of July due to deficit rain.

Thus, the state water resource department had alerted the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on the water situation and urged for proper water management.

Accordingly, the PMC declared alternate day water supply in the city from July 4 but soon restored normal supply till July 11 citing festival days. It has now declared that there will be no water cut till July 26 and the situation would be reviewed and decisions will be taken later on regarding need for water cut.