With masks on and social distancing in place, Pune City Police takes out route march

Pune police conduct a route march as part of stepped up measures during lockdown (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Pune police conduct a route march as part of stepped up measures during lockdown (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

In a move to ensure strict enforcement of lockdown, the Pune City Police on Wednesday took out a route march in Katraj, Bharati Vidyapeeth and adjoining areas.

Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham, Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave and Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 2) Shirish Sardeshpande participated in the route march, along with about 200 police personnel, all of them in masks.

The police personnel maintained social distancing during the route march.

While some parts of the city have been sealed due to rise in COVID-19 cases, police have appealed local residnets to follow the lockdown strictly and stay home to remain safe.

Police officials have also asked local residents to buy groceries and essential items for at least a week and avoid leaving their houses every day to buy such items.

Meanwhile, police and government authorities have taken strict measures to restrict movements of people in areas where the virus spread has intensified. Police stations have closed certain roads in their jurisdictions to prevent any movement of vehicles and persons.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd