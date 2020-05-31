With less than the usual sparkle but military spirit intact, 335 NDA cadets pass out

The solemn ceremony was held in the historic Habibullah Hall, as against the tradition of holding the Passing Out Parade on the Khetarpal Ground of the tri-services academy, Khadakwasla, overlooking the Sinhagad valley. The solemn ceremony was held in the historic Habibullah Hall, as against the tradition of holding the Passing Out Parade on the Khetarpal Ground of the tri-services academy, Khadakwasla, overlooking the Sinhagad valley.

Over 300 cadets of the 138th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) completed three years of rigorous training and passed out on Saturday in a ceremony which had less than the usual sparkle, but all its military spirit intact.

The solemn ceremony was held in the historic Habibullah Hall, as against the tradition of holding the Passing Out Parade on the Khetarpal Ground of the tri-services academy, Khadakwasla, overlooking the Sinhagad valley. One important thing missing was the cheerful presence of proud family members of the cadets, and that of many serving and veteran military personalities, who could not attend the ceremony because of the nationwide lockdown. Traditionally, family members of the passing out cadets are invited and accommodated in the academy for about three days prior to the Passing Out Parade, during which they witness various facets of training that a cadet undergoes in the academy.

NDA Commandant Lieutenant General Asit Mistry presided over the function, which was attended only by cadets of the passing out course and some members of the NDA faculty. In view of the pandemic, the passing out ceremony had to be modified and conducted in a scaled down manner.

While keeping the sentiment and symbolism of the lifetime occasion for the cadets fully intact, the military procedures were improvised and adapted to ensure ‘do gaj ki doori’, the mandated social distancing, said officials.

A total of 335 cadets graduated from the Academy, which includes 226 Army cadets, 44 Naval cadets and 65 Air Force cadets. The passing out cadets including 20 cadets from friendly foreign countries — Bhutan, Tajikistan, Maldives, Vietnam, Tanzania, Mauritius, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Fiji, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Mongolia and Bangladesh.

“All present for the ceremony, including the cadets, were wearing masks. And let me say, those looked odd on the shiny while summer uniforms. But in spite that, we could feel the same spirit among the cadets like any other passing out ceremony of the past. I guess that is one of the great things NDA teaches you. Keep the spirit intact, come what may.” said an officer who himself is an alumnus of the academy and was part of the ceremony.

While the military drills were at their best, the medals were awarded without any physical contact. Battalion Cadet Captain Shivam Kumar won the President’s Gold Medal for standing first in overall order of merit. Battalion Cadet Captain Mukesh Kumar won the President’s Silver Medal for standing second and Battalion Cadet Captain Parth Gupta won the President’s Bronze Medal for standing third. ‘Kilo’ squadron bagged the prestigious ‘Chiefs of Staff Banner’ for being the Champion Squadron, which was also presented during the ceremony.

“The Commandant NDA, while addressing the passing out cadets, brought out the importance of a military leader to quickly adapt to any situation and face the challenge head on. He explained that even this adversity has immense training value for a military leader. He highlighted impeccable integrity, sense of responsibility, self discipline, moral courage and empathy as essential ingredients of a good military officer to successfully lead his men during war as well as peace,” read a press statement from the NDA.

Cadets to directly head for service academies

Usually, after the passing out parade, the cadets go home for a term break and then proceed to their respective service academies. However, in view of the travel restrictions, it has been decided that all the passing out cadets will move directly to the respective service academy. Necessary arrangements for the same are being coordinated with the concerned agencies, officials said.

Every year, two batches of cadets pass out from India’s premier tri-services military academy to continue with one more year of pre-commissioning training at the academies of their respective forces – Indian Military Academy in Dehradun for Army, Air Force Academy in Dundigal and Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala.

