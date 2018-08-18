With interest, Pune civic body has to pay Rs 162 crore to irrigation dept for the last five years

The dam is expected to provide 200 MLD of water to Pune. The dam is expected to provide 200 MLD of water to Pune.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have to pay a pending amount of Rs 162 crore, along with 12 per cent interest rate, to the state Irrigation Department, over its plans to use water from the Bhama Askhed dam.

The department has demanded the amount as ‘compensation’ for reserving a certain quota of water from the dam, so that it can be diverted to provide drinking water to parts of Pune.

The PMC is already facing a hefty financial burden as it has failed to complete the Rs 380-crore project in time. The project, which started in 2013, was supposed to be completed by July 2017, but the project deadline has been extended to March 2019. The project has been delayed due to protests by local residents, who ended the protests after they were assured about receiving water from the same project.

In order to tackle the water shortage in Pune, the PMC had prepared a plan to draw water from Bhama Askhed dam, and supply it to the areas of Kalas, Sangamwadi, Yerawada, Lohegaon, Dhanori, Vadgaonsheri and Kharadi on Nagar Road. While the population of the area was 4.99 lakh by 2011 census, it is expected to rise up to 14.43 lakh by 2041, said the civic administration.

These areas need an estimated water supply of 231 Millions of Litres per Day (MLD), of which 200 MLD was to be drawn from Bhama

Askhed dam.

In a proposal tabled in the Standing Committee, the PMC administration has sought permission to pay Rs 162 crore to the irrigation department, along with the interest amount, for the last five years, and has sought an allocation for the same in the budget. The civic administration said the irrigation department has been repeatedly demanding the compensation amount, as the project is nearing completion.

The PMC had earlier urged the state government to waive the compensation charges to the irrigation department, but it has yet to receive a response.

The civic body is implementing the Bhama Askhed dam water project under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

The Union government is paying 50 per cent of the project cost, the state government is paying 20 per cent and the civic body will have to pay the remaining 30 per cent. The PMC will also have to bear the costs of land acquisition, repair and maintenance, as well as any increase in the project cost.

“The irrigation department has told the PMC to take permission from the state government before drawing water from the dam. The department will reserve its quota of water from the dam for the city only after receiving approval from the state government,” said V G Kulkarni, superintendent engineer of PMC.

