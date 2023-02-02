scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
With focus on next 25 years, two-day Pune Design Festival starts tomorrow

The annual national convention of professionals, educators and businesses related to design was held online for two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was held online for two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. (File)

The 17th edition of the Pune Design Festival (PDF), organised by the city chapter of the Association of Designers of India, will be held at the Hotel Hyatt Regency on Friday and Saturday.

The annual national convention of professionals, educators and business houses related to the field of design will be held from 9am to 7pm at the hotel on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road. It was held online for two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The theme for this year’s PDF is ‘Nxt 25’, where there will be discussions on subjects related to the changing paradigms of designs in terms of the use of technology and the approach of young designers in the next 25 years,” said ADI Pune chapter president Rugwed Deshpande. “The focus of the festival is on understanding how to engage with emerging or new technologies in the field of design. The theme will bring forth discussions, debates, case studies and workshops that showcase future-forward design,” he added.

There will be three keynote sessions—on “creativity versus inner voice” by Samar Singh Jodha, founder and executive director of Red Balloon; on “Pune: for design, by design” by Meeta Malhotra, editor-in-chief of The Hard Copy magazine; and on “history of the future” by Bharat Bala, founder and chief executive officer of Bharat Bala Products.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 15:44 IST
