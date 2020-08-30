With exams looming, final-year students worry about health issues, getting back to studies after break

Who can be sure which students, if not infected, are carriers...," Omkar Somavanshi, a BBA student of MIT-WPU, said. (Representational)

Even as the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that final-year degree exams will have to be conducted, and state authorities said they will soon announce the exam schedule, students who are going to appear for these examinations find themselves in a fix.

They are concerned about a myriad range of issues — taking a written exam spanning hours inside a single room during a pandemic, a syllabus that remained incomplete due to the lockdown, whether they will be able to go back to studies after a five-month break, and the hurdles this move poses after they have taken up jobs or internships, or made plans to go abroad.

Hussaina Harnesswala, a final year B.Voc Media and Communication student of Fergusson College, rued the “incomplete syllabus and haphazard notes”. “Going back to studying after a five-month break, especially in the ongoing scenario, is not what we want. Many colleges were turned into quarantine centres, and we are concerned for our safety. We wouldn’t mind exams being conducted as long as there is a guarantee that it won’t affect out health.”

Her classmate Muskaan Pruthi, who has moved back to her hometown, said if exam papers have to be written physically at exam centres, it would be difficult for students like her, who have already shifted to their native places. “It would be rather inconvenient to relocate for a few days just to sit for exams,” she said.

Some students, who have started working full time, have other concerns. Diksha Grover, a final-year BBA student from Ness Wadia College of Commerce, said, “After working full time, and following such a long gap, it’s not easy to go back to books. So many of my friends have already gone home and many are preparing to leave for higher studies. The position that we have been put in is a difficult one. Our syllabus hasn’t been completed and the exams have already been delayed for quite some time.”

Omkar Somavanshi, a BBA student of MIT-WPU, said that as exams were not expected, students were asked to submit multiple assignments in lieu of exams. “But now, if they conduct examinations, what were the assignments for? I have worked hard to get a good score as I wish to apply at the University of Technology in Sydney for a Business Analytics course,” he said, adding that holding examinations amid the pandemic was still a risk.

“Even if they make us wear PPE kits, maintain distance and sanitise, there are students who are coming from other states or even countries.

Who can be sure which students, if not infected, are carriers…,” he said.

