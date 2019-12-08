With duplicate SIM, cyber fraudsters rob finance firm of Rs 50 lakh

“Probe has revealed the cyber fraudsters managed to block the SIM card of the complainant’s mobile phone number and procure a new SIM card from the telecom company by submitting forged documents in his name, without either his knowledge or consent. (Representational) “Probe has revealed the cyber fraudsters managed to block the SIM card of the complainant’s mobile phone number and procure a new SIM card from the telecom company by submitting forged documents in his name, without either his knowledge or consent. (Representational)

A Pune-based businessman was cheated to the tune of Rs 50 lakh by online fraudsters who allegedly procured a SIM card of a mobile phone number that was registered in his name and linked to his bank account.

Ajit Prahlad Kamble (30), a resident of Loni Kalbhor, lodged a first information report in this connection at the Khadak police station on Friday.

Based on the complaint filed by Kamble, police have booked unidentified cyber fraudsters along with 28 bank account holders under sections 465, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to forgery, and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police Inspector Uttam Chakre of Khadak police station, who is investigating the case, said the complainant runs a finance firm.

“While he was travelling to Mumbai, the SIM card of his mobile phone number was blocked by the telecom company. The same mobile number was linked to his firm’s bank account. Later, when he approached the telecom company, he was told that a new SIM card had already been issued in his name. Then he got to know that Rs 50 lakh had been transferred from his firm’s bank account within two days,” said Chakre.

“Probe has revealed the cyber fraudsters managed to block the SIM card of the complainant’s mobile phone number and procure a new SIM card from the telecom company by submitting forged documents in his name, without either his knowledge or consent. Using this new SIM card, the fraudsters transferred Rs 50 lakh from his firm’s bank account to 28 other accounts through illegal online transactions. The one time passwords (OTPs) generated for these transactions were posted on the new SIM card, which was in possession of the fraudsters… On learning about the cyber fraud, the complainant filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell. He also asked the telecom company to block the new SIM card issued in his name and procured another SIM card. After preliminary probe, an FIR has been lodged and further investigation is on to identify the accused,” added the inspector.

