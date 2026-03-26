With dosa off the menu, Pune’s iconic Udupi eateries turning to coal, electric coils to stay alive amid LPG crisis

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Written by Nilambari Salunke
At one of the most popular Udipi eateries in Baner — Idlicious — the dosa has been off the menu for the last two weeks. “In fact, for one week we were even shut,” says proprietor Anjali Pokish.
“We have only recently managed to restart just the plain dosa using a coal chulha and an electrical coil bhatti, but both are expensive alternatives. I had to spend nearly Rs 35,000 to get the place running again with alternate means of cooking, and that too with a much shorter menu,” she added.
The ongoing commercial gas shortage due to the war is now beginning to significantly impact Udupi restaurants across Pune, with several eateries reporting disruptions in daily operations, reduced menus, and a shift to alternative cooking methods such as electric bhattis, induction stoves, and even coal-based setups.
Pokish noted that the restaurant is currently offering mainly idli, vada, sambar, and chutney, and plain dosas due to constraints in cooking infrastructure. “It’s a challenge, but we have to rise to it to keep the business going,” she sighs.
Incidentally, Idlicious is asking its customers, who express disappointment at not getting their staple dosa, to buy their ready batter and make them at home as the next best alternative.
At Cafe Udupi in Viman Nagar, where commercial LPG is currently unavailable, the kitchen has completely transitioned to electric equipment.
“We are managing an electric bhatti for dosa and other items. There is no LPG available at the moment,” said Rizwana Mujawar, highlighting the sudden shift in operations.
Even restaurants with piped gas connections are facing challenges. At Vaishali Restaurant on Fergusson College Road, a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) connection continues to supply fuel, but at significantly reduced pressure.
“There is around a 20 per cent drop in gas pressure. It takes much longer to cook food, and customers have to wait. Naturally, they get upset because of the delay,” said manager Nikhil Pilane.
He added that while the main kitchen relies on pipeline gas, LPG cylinders are being used selectively at the chaat counter through existing stock. Pilane told The Indian Express the situation needs urgent attention as operations are already being affected.
“We hope this issue is highlighted so the government becomes aware and takes immediate action. If this crisis continues, we may have to reduce our menu,” he said.
Meanwhile, at Peshwa Restaurant, Shivaji Nagar, South Indian offerings have been largely discontinued over the past two to three weeks.
“We have stopped most South Indian items, including dosa. We are using induction, but it cannot support full-scale cooking. The menu has been cut down,” said manager Jay Duary.
“Restaurants have to keep their businesses running, but it is getting increasingly difficult. If restaurants shut down, many livelihoods will be affected,” he added.
Udupi restaurants, which depend heavily on continuous high heat for dishes like dosa, are particularly vulnerable to disruptions in fuel supply. Owners say that while they are attempting to adapt, alternatives such as electric and coal-based cooking are either inefficient or expensive, making long-term sustainability difficult.
(Nilambari Salunke is an intern with The Indian Express)