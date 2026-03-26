With dosa off the menu, Pune’s iconic Udupi eateries turning to coal, electric coils to stay alive amid LPG crisis

Sambar being prepared on traditional wooden bhatti at Idlicious, Baner, (Right) Electric Induction being used at Peshwa Restaurant, Deccan Gymkhana, Shivaji Nagar. (Express Photo)

Written by Nilambari Salunke

At one of the most popular Udipi eateries in Baner — Idlicious — the dosa has been off the menu for the last two weeks. “In fact, for one week we were even shut,” says proprietor Anjali Pokish.

“We have only recently managed to restart just the plain dosa using a coal chulha and an electrical coil bhatti, but both are expensive alternatives. I had to spend nearly Rs 35,000 to get the place running again with alternate means of cooking, and that too with a much shorter menu,” she added.

The ongoing commercial gas shortage due to the war is now beginning to significantly impact Udupi restaurants across Pune, with several eateries reporting disruptions in daily operations, reduced menus, and a shift to alternative cooking methods such as electric bhattis, induction stoves, and even coal-based setups.