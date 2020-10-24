With decline in positive cases, admn to decide on freeing up Covid beds

Till Thursday, Pune district reported a total of 3.17 lakh positive cases of Covid-19, of which 2.9 lakh are recovered patients. (Representational)

THE DIVISIONAL administration will take a detailed review of the Covid-19 situation in Pune on October 26 before making a decision to free up hospital beds meant for patients suffering from the viral infection. The state government gave the authority to the administration to regulate up to 80 per cent beds. Now, with cases showing a declining trend, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said the administration would make a decision on Monday to ease up hospital beds meant for Covid patients.

“Hospital authorities and associations have demanded the release of hospital beds for non-Covid patients. We are looking into the matter,” Rao told The Indian Express. The divisional commissioner said they were treading with caution as they preferred not to have a surge in cases after the festive season and reopening of restaurants and bars. “We felt it was prudent to wait till October 25 and take a review on whether Covid-19 cases are stabilising, and then free up more hospital beds,” he said.

Till Thursday, Pune district reported a total of 3.17 lakh positive cases of Covid-19, of which 2.9 lakh are recovered patients. The district has also recorded 7,600 deaths. In the PMC areas, a total of 1.58 lakh people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus while 4,066 have died of the infection. In city areas, there are 7,778 active Covid-19 cases.

Hospitals are increasingly demanding to dereserve Covid beds. According to Bomi Bhote, president of Association of Hospitals in Pune, a letter was sent to the authorities to free up beds as the load of non-Covid patients requiring hospitalisation is on the rise.

Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director at Bharati hospital, said the number of patients had declined by more than 60 per cent. “While we hope that people exercise distancing and wear masks, there is also a need to free up more beds,” Dr Lalwani said.

Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble hospital, said the hospital had starting admitting patients in the non-Covid areas but the state government needed to revoke its resolution on the control of hospital beds till November 30.

Dr Sunil Rao, group medical director of Sahyadri Group of Hospitals, said close to 50 per cent drop in cases has been registered in their four hospitals. “We have applied for permission to free up Covid beds, but there is no response from the PMC so far,” he said.

Dr Ashish Bharati, head of health department of the PMC, said the civic body had received applications to free up Covid beds but had not received instructions on the issue from the state government.

Rao also said the first point of care for treatment for Covid-19 should remain Sassoon General Hospital and jumbo facilities.

