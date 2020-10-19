With decline in Covid-19 patients, containment zones in PMC area down to 33

On October 5, the PMC had reduced containment zones from 71 to 59. (File/Representational)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) revised the number of containment zones on Monday. There are now 33 zones in the city after the civic administration deleted 33 zones from the previous list and added 11 new ones.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar declared the new containment zones based on the Covid-19 situation in the city over the past two weeks. On October 5, the PMC had reduced containment zones from 71 to 59.

The zones now include five in Hadapsar-Mundhwa, four each in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar, Nagarroad-Vadgaonsheri and Kothrud-Bavdhan, three zones each in Kasba-Vishrambaugwada, Wanowrie-Ramtekdi and Kondhwa-Yeolewadi, two in Sinhagad Road and one each in Bhavanipeth, Dhole-Patil, Bibewadi, Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori and Warje-Karvenagar.

According to the PMC, the new zones will be sealed and roads in the area barricaded to prevent free movement of traffic in and out of the zone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.