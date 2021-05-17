With Cyclone Tauktae bringing light rainfall, Pune sees second coldest day in month of May since 1970

The significant drop in the maximum temperature was recorded with Cyclone Tauktae leading to strong winds and light rainfall throughout the day. (Representational photo)

Pune city on Monday recorded its second coolest day in the month of May since 1970.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Monday was 28.1 degrees, which was 8.6 degrees below normal. Between 1970 and 2021, the city’s maximum temperature during May had fallen below 30 degrees only on five occasions, including that on Monday.

Over Pune, the summer peaks in May and day temperatures range normally between 38 and 41 degree Celsius.

According to the temperature records maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune’s lowest maximum temperatures recorded between 1970 to 2021 were 25.8 degrees (May 19, 2000), 28.1 degrees (May 17, 2021 and May 24, 2014), 29.5 degrees (May 13, 1995) and 29.9 degrees (May 31, 1990).

The significant drop in the maximum temperature was recorded with Cyclone Tauktae leading to strong winds and light rainfall throughout the day. The humidity level touched 93 per cent on Monday.

With the overall instability created by the cyclone, the city’s maximum temperature will continue to remain below normal.

On Tuesday, the city’s maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33 degrees and the minimum temperature would be around 21 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in the afternoon on Tuesday.

