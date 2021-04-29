With current Covid-19 facilities fully occupied, PCMC to set up two new jumbo hospitals

With all civic-run hospitals fully occupied, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided to set up two more jumbo hospitals on the lines of the one existing in Nehrunagar area of the industrial city. The two jumbo hospitals will come up in Bhosari and Sangvi areas, each with a capacity of 400 beds.

“The tenders for setting up the two jumbo hospitals have been floated. After we get the expression of interest from private parties and the tender is allotted, the civic administration and the elected representatives will take a decision as to when to start the two facilities. The plans is start the facilities as early as possible,” said PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane.

The PCMC has planned to set up the jumbo on the “gaon jatra” ground in Bhosari while in Sangvi, it plans to set up the facility at the PWD ground. The PCMC plans to spend Rs 3.33 crore on setting up of the facility. Like the jumbo facility at Nehrunagar, which is run by a private party, civic officials said the new facilities will also be run by a private party. “We don’t not have additional medical staff to run the facilities. Two of our facilities – Nehru Nagar and Auto Clusters – are run by private parties,” a health department official said.

Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) dean Dr Rajendra Wable said all the facilities including YCMH are running at full capacity. “At YCMH, all the 550 beds including the ventilator beds are occupied. Everyday, at least 50 patients are discharged and in their place new admissions take place,” he said.

Dr Wable said patients do not have to register themselves online. “We admit patients who arrive at our triage. Patients whose symptoms are severe are admitted while those with mild symptoms are advised home isolation,” he said.

Meanwhile, activist Maruti Bhapkar, in a letter to the municipal commissioner, said, “Everyday between 2000-3000 Covid-19 cases are being registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The ventilators are not available and even the industrial city is running out of oxygen beds. It is therefore important that PCMC takes urgent steps to set up new jumbo facilities.”

Bhapkar said existing facilities such as the Akurdi hospital are yet to become operational. When contacted, PCMC health officials said the 100-bed Thergaon hospital is slated for inauguration on May 1. “PCMC has spent Rs 37 crore on setting up of the hospital. All electrical works are completed. An official announcement will soon be made by the civic administration,” a health official said.