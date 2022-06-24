With a 41% shortfall in rain, sowing of kharif crops takes a hit in Maharashtra

It is not just political uncertainty that Maharashtra is facing. The lack of rain in the state has meant that there has hardly been any sowing of kharif crops.

The 41.4 per cent deficient rainfall in the state during the current southwest monsoon season (till June 23) is in contrast to the 82.5 per cent surplus in Assam—where the ruling Shiv Sena’s rebel MLAs are holed up.

The monsoon technically entered Maharashtra on June 10 and had covered the entire state by Thursday. The rain, however, has been scanty overall, with only scattered showers. Most farmers have, therefore, refrained from taking up sowing. The main worry is over kharif pulses, particularly moong (green gram) and urad (black gram), whose window seems to be closing.

“I normally grow moong and urad on around two acres each, the sowing for which has to be completed by the month-end. This time, I have decided to skip these two crops and, instead, plant cotton on 12 acres and soyabean on my remaining four acres,” said Manik Kadam, a farmer from Arvi village in Marathwada district.

At 89 mm, cumulative rainfall so far in this region has been 10.4 per cent below the normal historical average of 99.3 mm for this period. The deficiency has been even higher at 37.4 per cent (70.7 mm versus 113 mm) for Vidarbha and 51.4 per cent (53.1 mm versus 109.3 mm) for Madhya (central) Maharashtra.

Sufficient rain by the third week of June is important for moong and urad, which are short-duration pulses of

roughly 70 and 80 days, respectively. Both are sensitive to water-logging and the tendency for heavy rain in September has made farmers wary of stretching sowing beyond June.

The Mahatma Phule Agricultural University at Rahuri in Ahmedngar and the Marathawada Agricultural University in

Parbhani have also issued advisories to farmers to not sow the two pulses after June.

The varsities have recommended cut-off dates for sowing of crops based on rainfall and soil moisture availability.

The sowing window for soyabean and cotton is longer, till July-end and mid-August, respectively in Vidarbha. For Marathwada, the cut-off date for sowing cotton is mid-July, with farmers being advised to go for maize or jowar (sorghum) in case rain continues to play truant.

Like Kadam, Ramesh Patil has taken a call not to sow moong and urad. The farmer from Chapoli village in Latur

district said: “Normally, I grow these on 1.5 acres. But it’s too late now and I will sow soyabean. That is, of course, if it rains.”