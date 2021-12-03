With 75.4 mm of rain in 24 hours, city sets wettest Dec day record

Pune experienced its wettest-ever December day on Thursday, with Shivajinagar recording 75.4 mm of rain in 24 hours. The previous all-time high record was on December 13, 2014, when the rainfall was 53.1 mm in 24 hours.

Rainfall across Pune district ranged between 50 and 103 mm. At 103 mm, Chinchwad recorded the highest amount of rain in 24 hours, followed by Pashan – 83.4 mm, Lohegaon – 86.2 mm, Lavale – 75 mm and Magarpatta – 65 mm in the same period.

Over the last two days, parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, have remained under the influence of a cyclonic circulation.

By Thursday evening, the trough ran between the cyclonic circulation located at southeast Arabian Sea and off the Maharashtra-Gujarat coast. As the system moved away from Maharashtra, rainfall activity over the state reduced significantly.

“This system will control the weather over Maharashtra, with Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra recording light rain on Thursday. Cloudy sky conditions will prevail over the state but December 4 onwards, rainfall activity will decrease further,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune.

While cold day conditions prevailed over Pune city, these will not last beyond Friday, IMD officials said. The city’s maximum temperature recorded on the day was 20.6 degrees Celsius, which was nearly 7 to 8 degrees below normal.