With 7,166 new infections, Pune records lowest daily case count since January 11

The daily count of Covid-19 cases in Pune continued its steady decline with 7,166 new infections detected in the district on Friday. This is the lowest daily count since January 11 even as daily positivity rate continues to be over 30 per cent in the district.

The decline in cases has been accompanied by a steady drop in testing numbers as well. On Friday, only 23,616 samples were tested, the lowest since January 4.

As has been the trend, more than half of the new cases were detected from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which reported 3,374 infections on Friday. Pimpri-Chinchwad discovered 2,261 cases while 1,205 came from Pune rural. The remaining cases were from Cantonment and Council areas.

The active case count has also begun to decline in the district. As on Friday, there were close to 76,000 active cases, of which around 2,500 were in hospitals.

Twelve deaths were reported from the district on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 19,429.