With 38 new COVID-19 cases, Pune sees highest single-day spike

As many as 38 new patients were diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pune on Monday, the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in the district till now. The total number of persons with the infection has increased to 142. There are a total of 114 persons with COVID-19 in Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 20 in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas and eight in rural areas, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said on Monday.

Pune Municipal Corporation chief Dr Ramchandra Hankare said of the 114 patients in the district, at least 21 persons had tested positive at B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital. These include six members of the family of a 60-year old-woman from Yerawada, who died from the disease, and others from Raviwar Peth and other areas.

Family members of the 60-year-old woman were asymptomatic but they tested positive, and have been kept at the isolation ward of the hospital.

The woman had tested negative at Naidu Hospital. Three days later, she was brought to Sassoon General Hospital, where she was declared dead. A second test had found her to be positive for the disease. According to health officials, it was likely that at the time of the first test, the viral load may have been less, and that’s why the woman tested negative.

Meanwhile, a total of 81 persons have been hospitalised for coronavirus, including 66 at Naidu Hospital , three each at KEM and Jehangir Hospitals, two each at Deenanath Mangeshkar and Nobel Hospitals and one each at Bharati Hospital, Sahyadri Hospitals at Nagar Road branch and Karve Road branch, and one each at Poona Hospital and Sassoon General Hospital.

60 pc deaths among patients above 61 years.

An analysis of the 45 deaths in Maharashtra till Sunday shows that 73 per cent of those who died were men. One of the deceased was below 45 years of age. As much as 60 per cent deaths occurred in patients above 61 years of age. Of the 45 deaths till Sunday, nearly 78 per cent had diabetes, hypertension or other serious illnesses. This analysis underlines the fact that people above 60, and with co-morbidities such as hypertension and diabetes, need to take special care of their health.

Currently, 32,521 people are in home quarantine and 3,498 people are in institutional quarantine. Meanwhile, a thorough search for people who had attended the religious gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin in early March is underway at all districts and municipal corporations. Eight of them have been found positive until now in the state. Two each are from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Ahmednagar, and one each is from Hingoli and Washim.

