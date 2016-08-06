With 11,000 toilets in slums, Pune ranks 2nd in Swachh Bharat race

A survey involving 313 slums identified 86 slums without toilets in Pune. A survey involving 313 slums identified 86 slums without toilets in Pune.

For 19-year-old Kajal Rajguru, waking up at 5 am and heading straight to the community toilet at the city’s Ambedkar Nagar slum, has been a daily chore purposely undertaken to avoid the giggles and comments from other boys.

At Vimannagar’s Sanjay Park slum, it has been a trying time for the dwellers especially 45-year-old Surekha Borkar who could no longer go to the stinking community toilet and had to shift to her friend’s house after a gastroenteritis attack.

IN A hurry to meet the Swachh Bharat deadline (Clean India Mission) to end open defecation by October 2, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is speeding up the process of construction of toilets. Already meeting the target of 11,000, it has become the second city in the country to provide toilets to people after Jabalpur.

In the initial phase, according to the Urban Development Department, Jabalpur led with the construction of 16,000 toilets followed by Pune and Bhavnagar. In Pune, the civic body joined hands with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) to reach its present target within a span of four months.

It was after Pune Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar was shown the slum mapping survey by Shelter Associates — a civil society organisation of architects and planners that provides sustainable sanitation solutions and works across five cities in Maharashtra – that he decided there was a need to take immediate action. The Shelter Associates model for delivering individual sanitation since 2005 also helped in creating a database about existing infrastructure in slums. “Our rapid survey involving 313 slums identified 86 slums without toilets. We found that over 60,000 households required individual toilets,” Pratima Joshi, Executive Director of Shelter Associates told The Indian Express.

Watch Video: What’s making news

The PMC too validated the survey with their random checks and the Municipal Commissioner decided to upscale the Shelter Associates sanitation model that gave materials for constructing the toilet at the doorstep of the families. This proved to be a huge incentive for families to build toilets using their own money- thereby also promoting a cost-sharing model.

“Under the ODF scheme, an amount of Rs 18,000 is utilised to construct a toilet out of which Rs 4,000 is provided by the Centre, Rs 8,000 by the state and Rs 6,000 by the municipal corporation. The family has to sign an agreement with the PMC allowing them to construct the toilet. Now even as small a room of 100 sq ft would have an in built toilet with efficient sewerage network,” Kumar said.

Dr V K Abhyankar, Director General of CREDAI, Pune told The Indian Express that 15 of its members have got involved in the project across 15 wards in the city. “We undertake the construction work and a third party quality audit is also maintained,” he said.

With Kumar set on completing the target of 19,400 individual toilets by October and another 800 community toilets by December end, it is the slum dwellers who are a relieved lot.

According to 40-year-old Vanita Vhalekar from Ambedkar nagar slum, “We put in a bit of our money and not just constructed the toilet but also have a decent looking kitchen in our one-room house.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App