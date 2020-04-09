With 10 deaths in 24 hours, Pune toll more than doubles in a day

The deceased include a 44-year-old man from Raviwar Peth, who also had diabetes, and was admitted to Naidu Hospital on April 4. The deceased include a 44-year-old man from Raviwar Peth, who also had diabetes, and was admitted to Naidu Hospital on April 4.

A total of 10 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Pune between Tuesday night and Wednesday night, taking the toll from 8 to 18 in 24 hours. With 40 new cases, the district has 198 COVID-19 cases now, said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday.

“We are trying to work out a better treatment protocol by roping in old and expert doctors to ensure early detection of cases to reduce mortality,” said Ram, adding that the district’s health campaign will also focus on early testing of persons with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

Of the 18 deaths, 11 were at Sassoon General Hospital, one each at Aundh District Hospital, Naidu Hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Inamdar Hospital and Sahyadri Specialty Hospital, and two at Noble Hospital.

The deceased include a 44-year-old man from Raviwar Peth, who also had diabetes, and was admitted to Naidu Hospital on April 4. However, his condition deteriorated and he was put on ventilator support. He went into renal failure and succumbed early on Wednesday morning.

Another patient was a 73-year-old man from Sayyednagar at Hadapsar – a patient of diabetes and hypertension — who was admitted to Noble Hospital for COVID-19 patients on April 2. He had breathlessness and was on ventilator support.

Another critical patient, who was admitted to Noble Hospital, was a 62-year-old man from Handewadi. He was also diabetic and passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

At Sahyadri Specialty Hospital, a man in his 40s who was from Sahkarnagar and had been admitted for treatment of liver cirrhosis in the last week of March, tested positive for COVID-19. Hospital authorities said the man passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

Dean of Sassoon Hospital and B J Medical College, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, said two patients who were being treated for COVID-19 and were in a critical condition died on Wednesday, while three others were brought dead.

Another patient, a 57-year-old woman, was reported dead due to COVID-19 at Inamdar Hospital, said authorities.

State Surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said according to data, till 4 pm, there were a total of 1,135 persons with COVID-19 and 72 deaths in the state. “However, all these figures are dynamic and hence will be updated in the next list,” he said.

