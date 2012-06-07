Wise Verse

Mumbai-based duo ViceVersa will deliver its unique mix of electronic music inspiration at its first city gig

For Mumbai-based band Vice Versa,experimentation is inspiration. In the city on June 10 for a live performance at High Spirits,Koregaon Park,this duo will put forth a mix of its collective inspirations. When music producer Manas Ullas and Mumbai-based musician Rohit Pereira,aka P-Man,formed this band last year,they pinned their inspiration to myriad genres and sounds. As musicians,we’re influenced by everything we hear and we really can’t pin-point one specific genre that fascinates us. It’s a mash up that includes elements of electronica,trip-hop,drum n bass,dubstep,break beat,rock n roll and even jungle beats, says Pereira.

On how they got together,Pereira says,It was conceptualised by Manas as his bedroom project,and he introduced it to me and I was intrigued by it. We operate from two different cities but that’s also not a problem as Manas shuttles back and forth between Bengaluru and Mumbai as and when required. The name for the band was suggested by Manas as it sounded apt for the confluence of different styles and sounds that they were incorporating.

Being new to the scene,the band has played only one show so far in February,playing live at the Bass Camp fest in Mumbai. While Pereira takes charge of the vocals,Ullas handles the production duties,along with pitching in with backing vocals. They also have a live drummer who handles electronica for on-stage performances. They have composed a few tracks already and have collaborated with some of India’s best independent musicians such as Sidd Coutto (Zero/Tough on Tobacco),Siddharth Basrur (Goddess Gagged/Bones for Bertie),Shalmali Kholgade and Keshav Dhar (Skyharbor).

On being asked about plans for the future,Pereira’s answer is simple enough. We’re going to keep playing,get our music out and write more music. An album launch is also planned sometime later this year. Ahead of their performance in Pune,Pereira promises a “set that has never been heard before. He is confident that they will be liked and appreciated.

(ViceVersa will play live at High Spirits,Koregaon Park,on Sunday,June 10,starting 8:30pm)

