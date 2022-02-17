Pune: Wipro Hospital in Hinjewadi to shut down

The Wipro Hospital at Hinjewadi will be permanently shut down, it was decided at a meeting held on Wednesday.

The hospital was set up to treat Covid-19 patients when there was a shortage of beds in other hospitals, said Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad.

As Covid-19 cases fell in Pune rapidly, and beds were available in all licenced government and private hospitals, operations at Wipro Hospital were suspended from December 31 last year.

“The shutting of the hospital represents the success of our vaccination programme and our ability to build up requisite infrastructure facility in existing hospitals,” said district health officials.