Winter not over yet, but Maharashtra will feel some warmth this week: IMD

A warmer week awaits Pune residents as both day and night temperatures are expected to rise and remain above normal till this weekend. However, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, have said that despite the relatively higher temperatures, winter season is not quite over yet.

“The prevalence of easterly winds in the lower atmospheric levels, combined with some moisture brought in by the westerly winds, has led to the spike in temperatures over the state. Minimum temperatures will continue to rise by 1 degree to 2 degrees till February 9 over most parts of Maharashtra,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD.

On Monday, Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, but the warmer weather was due to the soaring night temperatures (see box) recorded since last week. The minimum temperatures recorded on Monday was 14.2 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees above normal.

IMD officials said Pune residents are likely to feel some chill only towards the end of this week, with the approach of a fresh western disturbance.

“The moderately strong western disturbances are likely to cross over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand areas by February 7. Cold winds may affect parts of Madhya Maharashtra and neighbouring areas between February 9 and February 11, and the minimum temperatures would fall marginally,” said Kashyapi.

IMD has issued a red alert warning in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till February 7, during which snowfall or rainfall are most likely to occur over these hilly terrains. Some light rains are forecast over west Madhya Pradesh during the middle of the week, which could raise moisture levels in neighbouring Vidarbha.

The winter this season has been harsher, with the minimum temperature in many places in Maharashtra touching new lows.

Explaining the possible contributory factors that have made this winter exceptionally cold, Kashyapi said, “Continuous passage of western disturbances have been observed during this season. In addition, the jet streams were noticed to have made a southwards shift over Indian regions.”

The cold wave conditions, this year, were strong enough to even penetrate regions beyond central India and influence weather conditions over Madhya Maharashtra and Telangana. “ Some areas even reported ground frost conditions this season,” said Kashyapi.