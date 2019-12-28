Winter likely to approach Maharashtra towards end of the year: IMD

Pune’s day temperature was 26.6 degrees Celsius on Friday. Pune’s day temperature was 26.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Even as north India continues to shiver under extreme cold conditions, there are no signs of these conditions reaching parts of Maharashtra till at least new year. During the last two days, in particular, the state has been under the influence of cloudy sky conditions.

“This is a result of interaction between warm westerly winds flowing in from the Arabian Sea and the easterlies,” said officials from the India Meteorological Department, Pune.

The trend of warm nights, when the minimum temperatures recorded remain significantly higher than normal, continued all through this week. Day temperatures remained relatively below normal over areas in central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Cold day conditions were reported from Nashik (25.2 degrees Celsius), Pune (26.6 degrees Celsius), Mahabaleshwar (26.1 degrees Celsius) and Aurangabad (26.2 degrees Celsius).

According to Met officials, cold conditions could set in as new year approaches, with initial signs noted in the fluctuation in temperatures recorded in parts of Vidarbha.

Bhramhapuri, with a minimum of 8.6 degrees Celsius, remained the coldest city in the state on Friday, while other city, including Nagpur and Amravati (12.6 degrees Celsius each) and Buldhana (12.5 degrees Celsius) experienced chill during the night.

“On Friday, some interior areas in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha reported a drop in the minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. We expect a similar trend to catch up in the coming 72 hours in the remaining areas in Maharashtra,” added the official.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App