Winter chill felt across Maharashtra as minimum temperatures record sudden drop

Cold conditions prevailed over many places in Maharashtra, including Pune, on Friday with Vidarbha reporting a sharp drop in minimum temperature.

Pune recorded 13.8 degrees Celsius and windy conditions made the day cooler than usual. Night temperatures will hover close to 15 degrees Celsius in the city till November 12, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Minimum temperatures recorded in Vidarbha, South Konkan-Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra on Friday slipped by more than five degrees below normal. Chandrapur recorded 11.6 degrees Celsius to remain the coolest city in the state on the day.

Some of the coolest places were Gondia (12 degrees Celsius), Yavatmal (12.5 degrees), Amravati (13.3 degrees), Wardha (14 degrees) and Satara (14.9 degrees).

Officials at the IMD said dry but cold weather days were ahead for the state till the middle of next week.

“There are clear sky conditions available, which is allowing appropriate heating and its escape during the night. The minimum temperatures over Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada will remain marginally below normal in the next four days,” said an official from Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

Northern plains have been experiencing cold set-in during this week, and cold winds have been reaching lower latitudes till Madhya Pradesh and northern Maharashtra. Delhi, Ambala, Ludhiana and neighbouring areas in Punjab and Harayana recorded night temperatures close to 11 degrees Celsius.

