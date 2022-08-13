Winners of Gallantry award felicitated at ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ event

As part of the celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a felicitation and interaction with gallantry award winners, both serving and retired, was organised at the Air Force Station, Pune on Friday. Air Chief Marshal (retd.) PV Naik was the chief guest for the event.

The programme started with a wreath laying ceremony at the station war memorial. A cultural show by air warriors and their families was organised at the station auditorium, which was followed by the screening of a documentary film on the bravery of some of the gallantry award winners. The winners were felicitated by Air Chief Marshal Naik. The awardees shared their personal experiences in battle and anecdotes with the audience at the ceremony.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ marks the 75-week-long programme of the central government in the run-up to the 75th Independence Day celebrations.