Friday, March 19, 2021
Windy and cloudy skies over Pune tomorrow: IMD

The city's maximum temperature on Friday fell marginally, with Shivajinagar recording 35.7 degrees and Lohegaon recording 36.8 degree Celsius.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 19, 2021 9:53:24 pm
The present weather, according to officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD), will last for another three days over the city.

Light intensity rain accompanied by gusty winds and cloudy skies are forecast for Pune city over the weekend.

# Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast — March 20, 2021

Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

