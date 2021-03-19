Windy and cloudy skies over Pune tomorrow: IMD

The present weather, according to officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD), will last for another three days over the city.

Light intensity rain accompanied by gusty winds and cloudy skies are forecast for Pune city over the weekend.

The city’s maximum temperature on Friday fell marginally, with Shivajinagar recording 35.7 degrees and Lohegaon recording 36.8 degree Celsius.

The present weather, according to officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD), will last for another three days over the city.

# Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast — March 20, 2021