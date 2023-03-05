scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Winds of change blowing across country: Pawar on BJP’s Kasba defeat

Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar defeated the saffron party nominee Hemant Rasane

Winds of change blowing across country: Pawar on BJP’s Kasba defeat
With the BJP losing its bastion of Kasba Peth in Pune city to the Congress in the recently-held Assembly bypoll, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the development indicated that winds of change were blowing across the country.

The former Union minister was speaking to reporters at Baramati, his hometown in Pune district. “BJP’s defeat in the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll proves that people are considering an alternative. Winds of change are blowing across the country,” he said.

The BJP on Thursday failed to retain the Kasba Peth Assembly seat, its stronghold for nearly three decades, as Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar defeated the saffron party nominee Hemant Rasane in a keenly contested bypoll, which had become a prestige battle between the ruling coalition and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Pawar said, “BJP has negligible presence in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Karnataka, which goes to polls this year. At the time of casting their votes, people will remember how BJP toppled the Congress governments.”

He termed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the appointment of election commissioners a good decision for democracy. The SC on Thursday had ruled that the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners will be done by the President on the recommendation of a committee, comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India, to maintain the “purity” of the electoral process.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 00:41 IST
