Women in Machine Learning and Data Science to hold special session on AI on March 14 at Baner

In response to the growing global conversations around artificial intelligence following the recently concluded AI Impact Summit held from February 16 to 20 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, the WiMLDS (Women in Machine Learning and Data Science) Pune community, active in the city for over last eight years, is organising a special community discussion on March 14 at 2:00 PM at Mindbowser, Baner, to bring the learning and experiences of the summit to the Pune ecosystem.

The summit, considered the first-of-its-kind global gathering on AI impact hosted by the Government of India, brings together participants from nearly 99 countries, featured around 700 exhibitors, 2,50,000 participants, and hosted leaders from governments, global technology companies, startups, academia, and research institutions to deliberate on the evolving role of artificial intelligence in society, economy, governance, and geopolitics.