Will win polls if fairly held, JNU our final battle: ABVP

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has alleged that teachers at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi were more of activists interested in indoctrinating students. “JNU students who bag fellowships are actually being misguided. Due to their long-term stay at JNU to pursue post-graduate and doctoral studies on the campus, teachers are influencing and indoctrinating the students,” said Sunil Ambekar, national organising secretary of the ABVP.

Referring to incidents involving JNU students, some of whom were named anti-nationals, Ambekar said that India has a unique definition of its nationalism. “India’s nationalism is incredible and different. But we cannot accept others to define nationalism on our behalf, especially those who have read and are under the influence of foreign ideas of nationalism,” he said.

When asked about the repeated defeats that the ABVP has faced at the JNU, he said that they would perform better if elections are held in a fair manner. “ABVP is working with students all over the country, including JNU, even though a lot of our volunteers are focusing on JNU. It is common to win or lose in elections. We may not win elections anytime soon at JNU, but we will continue to interact with students and faculty of JNU, which will be our final battle,” said Ambekar.

Commenting on urban Maoists and the arrest of Anand Teltumbde by Pune Police on Saturday and the court’s intervention for his release later in the day, Ambekar said, “Teltumbde has his democratic rights to approach the courts. We are cool about it, and things will emerge after real investigation.”

Denying the recent reports questioning the poor rate of jobs created by the present government , Ambekar said that it is impossible to provide government jobs to five crore youths in India and blamed the previous Congress regime for not having done enough for the youth.

“For 70 years, the ‘josh’ on creating jobs had been cold and this forced people to migrate in search of jobs. But this government has created an atmosphere conducive to taking up entrepreneurship. At least five crore youths are being misguided on government jobs and no government can induct all youth into jobs,” said Ambekar.