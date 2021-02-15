Will travel around the city to understand problems faced by residents: New PCMC chief

The newly-appointed Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Patil took over from outgoing chief Shravan Hardikar on Monday (Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen)

New Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil on Monday said he will travel through the lanes and by-lanes of the industrial city and decide the priority of civic works.

“Water, roads and traffic are among the primary needs of the city. Water is right on top of my agenda. However, we will not be able to provide every day water supply…It will be a big challenge to resolve local residents’ water needs… I will travel around the city to understand problems faced by local residents and then decide priority of works,” said Patil at his first press conference after taking charge from outgoing municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

Patil said the emphasis of his administration will be on paperless governance and maximum provision of online services.

Stating that he will frame a long-term water policy, Patil said, “Pimpri-Chinchwad is a fast developing city and has its own history. It has been honoured for various achievements. I will take everyone along and try to bring necessary changes and development.”

“There will be a zero tolerance policy in force during my tenure,” he added.

The PCMC chief said his administration will take all steps necessary to maintain the standard of the industrial city. “Residents’ convenience will be of paramount importance to my administration, which will take steps toward that end,” he said.

Seeking support from local residents and elected representatives, Patil said, “Without support and participation of local residents and elected representatives, development cannot be ensured. For all-round development, collective effort is necessary.”