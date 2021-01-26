Will take up issues of Matang community with PM Modi: Athawale

“There are demands to recommend social reformer Annabhau Sathe for a posthumous Bharat Ratna and reservation for the Matang community. I will soon arrange for a meeting of leaders from the community with the prime minister,” said the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said that he will soon lead a delegation of the Matang community and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss its various demands and issues faced by the community.

Athawale attended a state level meeting of the Matang community organised by leader Hanumant Sathe in Pune on Monday. “There are demands to recommend social reformer Annabhau Sathe for a posthumous Bharat Ratna and reservation for the Matang community. I will soon arrange for a meeting of leaders from the community with the prime minister,” said the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

He further said that a few problems faced by the Matan community should be resolved by the state government itself and that he would take up the same with the concerned state authorities. “The state government’s Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Vikas Mahamandal has been non-functional since the last six years. I will urge the state government to make it functional again,” Athawale said.

Representatives of various political parties including NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena also attended the meeting of the community. Sathe demanded that there should be a separate sub-department for the Matang community in the social welfare department, adding that the recommendation of the Matang commission has to be implemented for the upliftment of the community.