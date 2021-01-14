Will stage my last fast in Delhi in Jan, even without nod: Anna Hazare to PM Modi

Hazare wrote that in 2011 and 2013, when he had staged prolonged hunger strikes, the then government had called special sessions of Parliament. (File)

Activist Anna Hazare has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will go on the “last fast of my life” by the end of January in New Delhi, despite authorities not grating permission for his protest.

In the letter, Hazare said although he has written four times to book the Ramlila Ground for his protest, he has not received any response from the authorities concerned.

Hazare also said that while earlier, BJP leaders were full of praises for him, now they “don’t bother to even respond to my letters”. The activist said if the PM “needs a memory refresher”, he can send a small compilation video of the speeches delivered by BJP leaders in his praise during 2011-2013.

He pointed out that he had written to the PM five times so far on the issues of implementing Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations and revising the MSP (Minimum Support Price) formula to ‘C2+50 per cent’, but has not received any response.

“Hence, I have decided to go on the last fast of my life by the end of January. I have written four letters to the authorities concerned to seek permission to hold the protest at Ramlila Maidan, but have not received a response. I have also written five letters to the Union Agriculture Minister, but have not received any reply. This is not good for your government. This creates doubts in my mind if this is some sort of revenge,” wrote Hazare.

The activist, however, did not specify why the BJP government would want “revenge” again him.

Hazare wrote that in 2011 and 2013, when he had staged prolonged hunger strikes, the then government had called special sessions of Parliament. “At that time, your high-level ministers were praising Anna Hazare, and today, despite having given me written promises, they are not taking any action and do not bother to even respond to my letters,” said Hazare.

