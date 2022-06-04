Will slap MCOCA if goons don’t fall in line: Ajit Pawar

STATING that over 7,600 CCTVs will be installed in Pimpri-Chinchwad, primarily to keep an eye on “anti-social activities”, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that if a “goon does not show improvement in behaviour even after being externed”, police would slap MCOCA charges on them in order to ensure law and order.

“Law and order should remain intact in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Citizens should be able to live safely in the city. If anyone is indulging in any act of goondaism or creating terror, we will not spare him even if he belongs to any political party.

If there are four-five cases against him, then he should be externed. If he does not show improvement despite that, we will slap MCOCA charges against him. There is no alternative to this,” Pawar said.

On Friday, the Deputy CM inaugurated a slew of civic projects after which he addressed NCP workers at Prof Ramkrishna More auditorium in Chinchwad.

Pawar said, “I speak tough but I am practical. We don’t want to trouble anyone unnecessarily. But we will not tolerate any form of goondaism. Pimpri-Chinchwad should have such an atmosphere where women can move around freely. Police are doing their job of maintaining law and order. If some people refuse to improve, then we will put them in their place,” he said.

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) rule in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pawar said, “BJP ruled with selfish motives. BJP leaders only focused on getting maximum commission. They were spending public money as if it was (for) their private gain. The BJP regime could get adequate stock of water for the residents from Bhama Askhed and Andra dams. BJP regime allotted works that got them commission.”

Slamming BJP MLA Mahesh Landge, Pawar said, “Currently, the city is witnessing ‘event-baazi’ and ‘hoarding baazi’. Costly vehicles like Mercedes are being distributed. Those who are organising such events will soon land in trouble.”

Pawar urged citizens to get at least 100 NCP corporators elected in the civic body. “If 100 corporators of the NCP get elected, we will provide round-the-clock drinking water supply to residents,” he said.

Pawar said the NCP was ready to ally with the Congress and the Shiv Sena, its alliance partners in the state’s ruling MVA government, for civic polls. “If we get proper proposals from them, we will form an alliance with the Congress and the Shiv Sena,” he added.