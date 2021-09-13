Will set up fencing academy in Maharashtra, says minister Satej Patil

Maharashtra Minister of State Satej Patil, who is also the president of Fencing Association of India, announced the setting up of a fencing academy in the state on Sunday. The academy will enable the players to avail themselves of modern equipment and facilities and in turn help the state produce players for the global stage like the Olympics, said the minister marking the World Fencing Day (September 12)

“By adopting advanced technology fencing, the ancient warfare art has donned a modern face. While the art is prospering rapidly across the globe, attempts are being made to take it to the grassroots in the state of Maharashtra, where it has a long history dating back to the Shivaji era and even before it. To avail the training by national-level coaches along with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, we have aimed at setting up a fencing academy in Maharashtra with the motive of producing national and international players,” the minister said.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gave importance to warfare while achieving his dream of swarajya. The art, which is a key in warfare has its aesthetic beauty, has now become a popular sport in western Maharashtra and other parts of the state too. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s sword brought the revolution and helped to establish the Swarajya. As an ardent worshipper of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I’m committed to taking fencing which is synonymous with the fighter vein of Maharashtra and shares emotional bonding with the soil, to the nook and corner of the state,” he said.

Patil said that he is aiming to make the academy a key centre of fencing not only in Maharashtra but across the country. He also said they would organise all-India level fencing competitions in Maharashtra to give the sport a boost.

“We have also planned to set up state-of-the-art fencing training centres across the state in all divisions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Konkan and Mumbai. The centres will help in honing the upcoming fencers in villages,” he said.