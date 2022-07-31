scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Will probe new aspects of case against Khadse: ACB

In his complaint to the Bundgarden police station in Pune in May 2016, Gawande had alleged that Khadse misused his power as a minister and facilitated purchase of a patch of land in Bhosari area.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 31, 2022 12:15:11 am
NCP leader Eknath Khadse. (File)

THE State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) told a court in Pune on Saturday that it will probe some ‘new aspects’ brought to its notice by the complainant in a case against former minister and NCP leader Eknath Khadse and others in connection with alleged irregularities in a 2016 land deal case in Bhosari.

In April 2017, acting on directives of the Bombay High Court, the ACB had booked Khadse, the then revenue minister in the BJP-Shiv Sena government, his wife Mandakini Khadse, son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and others in connection with allegations made by Pune-based realtor Hemant Gawande.

In his complaint to the Bundgarden police station in Pune in May 2016, Gawande had alleged that Khadse misused his power as a minister and facilitated purchase of a patch of land in Bhosari area, which was at the time owned by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. The land was purchased in the name of Khadse’s wife and son-in-law for Rs 3.75 crore, as against the market price of Rs 40 crore. Gawande had also moved court at the time.

However, in last week of April 2018, the ACB had submitted a report in Pune court, saying it had found nothing to substantiate that Khadse had “misused his power and position as a minister” in the case. The ACB had also ruled out allegations that the state exchequer had suffered loss in revenue as a result of the deal. On Saturday, a senior ACB official said on condition of anonymity, “Gawande approached us two days ago and brought to our notice some new aspects related to the case. We have told the concerned court that we will probe these aspects.”

More from Pune

In October 2020, the Enforcement Directorate had filed an Enforcement Case Information Report over the allegations against Khadse, his wife, Chaudhari and Abbas Ukani. Ukani is the original owner of the land. The ED had questioned Khadse in 2021 and arrested Chaudhari during the course of the investigation.

